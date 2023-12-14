New Insights into the Genetics and History of the Woolly Dog Breed

Researchers from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History have recently conducted a groundbreaking analysis that provides fresh insights into the genetics and history of woolly dogs, a now extinct breed that was once cherished by Indigenous Coast Salish communities in the Pacific Northwest. Led by anthropologist Logan Kistler and evolutionary molecular biologist Audrey Lin, the study utilized genetic clues taken from the pelt of “Mutton,” the only known woolly dog fleece in existence, to unravel the mysteries of this ancient breed’s highly sought-after woolly fur.

The study, published in the journal Science, not only includes genetic analysis but also valuable contributions from Coast Salish co-authors, such as Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and Master Weavers, who provided crucial cultural context surrounding the role of woolly dogs in Coast Salish society. The Coast Salish tribal nations in Washington state and British Columbia have bred and cared for woolly dogs for thousands of years. These dogs were prized for their thick undercoats, which were sheared like sheep to produce high-quality wool used by Coast Salish weavers to create blankets and other ceremonial items.

Interestingly, the study revealed that woolly dogs diverged from other breeds around 5,000 years ago, aligning with archaeological evidence from the region. Furthermore, the genetic analysis showed that Mutton, the woolly dog from the Smithsonian’s collection, shared genetic similarities with pre-colonial dogs from Newfoundland and British Columbia. Surprisingly, nearly 85% of Mutton’s ancestry can be traced back to pre-colonial dogs, suggesting that Coast Salish communities maintained the unique genetic makeup of woolly dogs, even after the introduction of European dog breeds.

Through the analysis of over 11,000 different genes in Mutton’s genome, the researchers identified 28 genes associated with hair growth and follicle regeneration, shedding light on the specific genetic characteristics that gave woolly dogs their distinctive fluffy fleece and wool fibers.

This study not only provides a comprehensive understanding of the genetics and history of the woolly dog breed but also highlights the importance of incorporating traditional knowledge and perspectives from Indigenous communities in scientific research. By combining Western scientific methods with Indigenous knowledge, this research project serves as a powerful collaboration that celebrates and embraces a holistic understanding of the woolly dog and its significance to the Coast Salish people.