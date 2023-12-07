Dolphins waxay heystaan ​​dareen koronto oo cajiib ah, iyagoo furaya aragtiyo cusub oo ku saabsan awoodooda

In a groundbreaking study conducted by Dr. Tim Hüttner and Dr. Guido Dehnhardt from the University of Rostock and the Marine Science Center in Germany, it has been discovered that dolphins possess a unique sense of electrosensitivity. Previously thought to be only a relic from their birth, the dimples on the snouts of bottlenose dolphin calves, known as vibrissal pits, are believed to allow the adult mammals to sense weak electric fields.

Upon closer examination, Hüttner and Dehnhardt found that these vibrissal pits resemble structures found in sharks, which enable them to detect electric fields. To test their hypothesis, the researchers checked whether captive bottlenose dolphins could sense an electric field in water, and astonishingly, all of the animals demonstrated this ability.

The study suggests that the dolphin’s electroreception may have broader implications, particularly in relation to their orientation. Dolphins may be using their electric sense to navigate by the earth’s magnetic field. For instance, swimming through weak areas of the earth’s magnetic field at a normal speed of 10m/s could generate a detectable electric field across their body. The faster they swim, the more likely they are to sense the planet’s magnetic field, enabling them to navigate the globe using a magnetic map.

To further understand the sensitivity of dolphins to electric fields, the researchers conducted experiments using female bottlenose dolphins named Donna and Dolly. They trained the dolphins to detect an electric field produced by electrodes above their snouts and found that both dolphins were highly sensitive to the fields, with Donna slightly more sensitive to weaker fields. The study also revealed that dolphins may be able to sense pulsing electric fields, although they were less sensitive to alternating fields compared to static fields.

This newfound ability sheds light on how dolphins search for fish hidden in sediment, allowing them to locate prey in the last few centimeters before striking. While sharks remain the “superstars” of electrosensitivity, capable of sensing electric fields from fish within a wider range, dolphins’ electrosensitivity provides them with a remarkable advantage in their underwater ecosystem.

This research opens up new possibilities for understanding the cognitive abilities of dolphins and highlights the importance of further exploration into their sensory capabilities. The complex interplay between their electrosensitivity, intelligence, and navigation skills is a testament to the remarkable nature of these marine creatures.