Artificial Intelligence Models Break New Ground in Scientific Discovery

Artificial intelligence (AI) researchers have achieved a groundbreaking milestone by making the first scientific discovery using a large language model. The breakthrough, conducted at Google DeepMind, highlights the potential of AI models like ChatGPT to generate information that surpasses human knowledge.

The team at DeepMind aimed to investigate whether large language models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, could go beyond repackaging existing information and provide novel insights. To their surprise, they found that the large language model was able to make a genuine scientific discovery.

Large language models are powerful neural networks that learn the patterns of language, including computer code, from vast amounts of text and data. While these models have been successful in various tasks such as writing essays, poems, and travel itineraries, they have not been known to generate new knowledge and are susceptible to errors.

DeepMind’s project, called “FunSearch,” utilized a large language model to generate computer programs as solutions to problems. The programs were then evaluated and ranked based on performance, with the best ones combined and fed back to the model for improvement. This iterative process allowed the system to evolve and generate new knowledge.

FunSearch was applied to two puzzles: the cap set problem in pure mathematics and the bin packing problem. The large language model produced programs that found new solutions to these puzzles, surpassing the best results achieved by human mathematicians.

The implications of this breakthrough extend beyond mathematics. Computer programmers may benefit greatly from the ability of AI models to assist in algorithmic discovery. Rather than taking over, the models will push the boundaries of what is possible, transforming the field of computer science.

Moreover, the researchers believe that the collaboration between AI and human mathematicians can lead to even more significant advancements in problem solving. The programs generated by FunSearch can be interpreted by humans, sparking new ideas and insights for future problems.

While there are limitations to the types of problems FunSearch can handle, such as those that require manual verification like many in biology, this milestone paves the way for further exploration of scientific challenges.

In conclusion, the breakthrough discovery made using a large language model represents a significant step forward in AI’s potential to contribute to scientific research and assist in problem-solving across various fields. It opens up new possibilities for human-machine collaboration and algorithmic discovery, ultimately expanding our understanding of the world.