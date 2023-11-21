Vivo Pad 3 Iine Runyerekupe rweKuratidzira MediaTek Dimensity 9300 yeFlagship Performance

Tech enthusiasts and Vivo fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming launch cycle from the popular smartphone brand. Rumors suggest that Vivo has an exciting lineup of products in the works, including foldable phones, flagship devices, and much more. One of the highly anticipated devices is the Vivo Pad 3 tablet, and recent hints from a prominent tipster have shed some light on its key specifications.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo Pad 3 will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. This chipset is renowned for its high-end performance and would position the tablet as a flagship-grade product. The Dimensity 9300 has already made waves in the tech industry as it powers the recently unveiled Vivo X100 and X100 Pro smartphones, which are part of Vivo’s latest flagship series.

While the tipster did not provide any additional details about the Vivo Pad 3, it is worth mentioning that the tablet is expected to be released alongside the Vivo X100 Ultra model in April 2024. The X100 Ultra is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, further indicating that the Vivo Pad 3 will be a powerful and feature-packed device.

The release strategy for Vivo’s upcoming devices remains uncertain. While it is possible that the Pad 3 will be announced alongside the X100 Ultra, X Fold 3, and X Flip 2 during the same launch event, nothing has been confirmed yet. Vivo enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

