An accident involving a pedestrian and a car occurred on Tuesday evening in Winnebago County, according to the local authorities. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into the incident, which took place in the 4900 block of W. State Street.

Reports indicate that the pedestrian was walking in the road at around 5 p.m. when they were struck by a car. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, cooperating with law enforcement. First responders quickly arrived and transported the injured pedestrian to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

At this time, no additional information about the pedestrian or the driver has been released to the public. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office urges caution and safe practices for both pedestrians and drivers to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

As the investigation is still ongoing, updates may follow as more information becomes available. It is essential for the community to stay informed about this incident and to support efforts in improving road safety.

