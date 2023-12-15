Kuvharwa Kwechinguva KwemaRamps pakati peSouthern State Parkway neMeadowbrook State Parkway

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced the temporary closure of certain ramps between the Southern State Parkway and the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead. The closures are scheduled to take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. This closure is necessary in order to facilitate highway maintenance.

During the closure times, drivers who typically use Exit 22N from the eastbound Southern State Parkway to the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway will be detoured to use Exit 24N instead. Similarly, those who need to access the eastbound Southern Parkway from the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway should use Exit M7E as an alternative.

It is important for drivers to be aware that fines for speeding in work zones are doubled. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits when traveling through this area.

Overall, the closure of these ramps is a temporary inconvenience but one that is necessary in order to ensure the ongoing maintenance and safety of the highways. The New York State Department of Transportation is committed to keeping motorists informed of any updates or changes during this period.

Please note that these closure times are subject to change depending on weather conditions. It is advisable to stay updated on any announcements or notifications regarding the closures.