City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

nhau

Snapchat isimba guru paGen Z uye TikTok's mameseji zvishuvo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Snapchat isimba guru paGen Z uye TikTok's mameseji zvishuvo

Snapchat, a popular social media platform, has a significant pull on American adolescents, especially within the Gen Z demographic. With 397 million daily active users and a reported 90% of 13-to-24-year-olds in over 20 countries using the app at least monthly, Snapchat’s impact is undeniable. Users open the app almost 40 times a day and send over 5 billion messages, known as Snaps, to their close friends and family. In fact, Snapchat users consider their close friends on the platform to be 4 times more influential on their purchasing decisions than celebrities or influencers.

This wealth of data highlights the importance of Snapchat as a means for Gen Z to stay connected with their social circles. The relationships they form on Snapchat hold significant purchasing influence, even more so than other social networks. Recognizing this, TikTok, another popular social media platform, is now looking to enter the messaging space.

TikTok recently posted job openings on its careers page, indicating its ambitions to develop an expanded chat service. The postings refer to TikTok Social as “the messaging team on TikTok,” emphasizing the platform’s desire to enhance its messaging experience and engage real-life friends seamlessly. Core features and components to be developed include Story, Video Like, Comment, Friends Tab, Inbox Tab, Repost, TikTok Now feature, and standalone app.

With over 150 million active users in the United States and users spending close to an hour a day on the app, TikTok already holds a significant share of people’s entertainment attention. By incorporating messaging capabilities, TikTok could become an integral part of users’ social spheres, further increasing its influence.

The captivating discussion around Snapchat’s influence and TikTok’s messaging ambitions is explored further in the latest episode of Creator Upload, hosted by Joshua Cohen and Lauren Schnipper. To delve into the details, subscribe to Creator Upload on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform.

Source: Tubefilter podcast – Creator Upload, Snapchat Marketing Page, TikTok Careers Page

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

nhau

Iyo James Webb Space Telescope Inosimbisa zviyero zveHubble zveKuwedzera Mwero wePasirose.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nhau

Kugadzirira Artemis III Mission: Kuongorora Rima Side reMwedzi

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nhau

Baldur's Gedhi 3 Kusiya Kusvika Kwekutanga paMac neRutsigiro Rwakazara

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Iwe wakarasikirwa

Technology

Maitiro ekutsvaga White-Striped Basculin uye Basculegion muPokemon Scarlet uye Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Zvese Zvaunoda Kuziva Nezve Jacq's Chakavanzika Zai muPokemon Scarlet uye Violet: Iyo Teal Mask.

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
nhau

Iyo James Webb Space Telescope Inosimbisa zviyero zveHubble zveKuwedzera Mwero wePasirose.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

WekuAustralia anofurira anotarisana nekudzokera shure kwekutaura kune gakava pahurwere

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments