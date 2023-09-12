City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

nhau

Summary:

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Summary:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Tsanangudzo:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

Sources:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

nhau

Baldur's Gedhi 3 Kusiya Kusvika Kwekutanga paMac neRutsigiro Rwakazara

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
nhau

Kutyisidzira Kutsva Kunobuda muLigi yeNgano neKusvika kwaBriar, iyo Nzara Yakadzorwa.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nhau

Itsva yeWiFi-Yakavakirwa Hack Inobvumira Keystroke Eavesdropping

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Iwe wakarasikirwa

Technology

Chirongwa Chitsva Chekutsvagisa Kusimudzira Tsigiro yeDigital Innovation uye Entrepreneurship muPacific

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google Inogadzirira Nzvimbo-Yakavakirwa Settings yekutsvaga My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
sainzi

Stone Age Artists Vanoratidza Yakadzama Yevanhu uye Mhuka Tracks muNamibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Kupa Yemahara Audiobook Muedzo kune Vanyoreri veUS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments