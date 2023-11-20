Intel Inozivisa Inotevera-Generation Yakaderera-Simba Architecture: Lunar Lake-MX

Intel has recently experienced a significant leak of information regarding its upcoming low-power architecture called Lunar Lake. While the leaked slides were promptly removed from Twitter, thanks to Anandtech forum member Geddagod, we have access to all the details. Lunar Lake is designed for low-power systems with a range of 8W to 30W, positioning it as a successor to the yet-to-be-released Meteor Lake-U.

Co-developed with Microsoft, Lunar Lake boasts a next-gen integrated NPU 4.0 (Neural Processing Unit) supported by Xe2-LPG graphics. An interesting addition to this series is the power-efficient “Battlemage” GPU architecture, featuring 8 Xe-Cores. With 64 Vector Engines, systolic AI/super scaling technologies, and real-time ray tracing support, this GPU offers high-performance capabilities.

The Lunar Lake MX architecture also introduces memory on the package, with options of 16 GB and 32 GB. Specifically, the CPU architecture combines Lion Cove and Skymont cores and will be manufactured using TSMC N3B process technology. Intel plans to release at least four variants of Lunar Lake MX with different CPU and GPU core layouts.

In terms of connectivity, Lunar Lake MX supports PCIe Gen5x4 and Gen4x4 interface, Thunderbolt 4, and up to three USB4 connectors. Integrated WiFi-7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support will be provided through the BE201 network card based on the CNVio3 interface. One exciting feature is that a special 8W SKU of Lunar Lake is rumored to operate without a fan, offering a fanless mode.

With its power efficiency and promising GPU performance, the Lunar Lake MX series has the potential to be integrated into next-generation handheld systems. While the exact performance comparison between Battlemage and Alchemist (Xe-LPG) is unknown, the release of Meteor Lake chips featuring the Xe-LPG series next month will provide a good baseline.

