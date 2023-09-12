City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

nhau

IBM Software Division Inoda Vashandi Kudzokera kuHofisi Kwemazuva Angangoita matatu Pasvondo

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
IBM Software Division Inoda Vashandi Kudzokera kuHofisi Kwemazuva Angangoita matatu Pasvondo

IBM’s software division has issued a return-to-office mandate, requiring employees to be in the office for a minimum of three days a week. Unlike similar mandates implemented by other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Zoom, IBM’s requirement will apply to employees worldwide, not just those in the United States.

The decision was communicated through an internal blog post written by Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President for Product Management, and Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President for Products. The blog post stated that employees within a 50-mile radius of an IBM office will initially be affected, while those living further away will be exempt for now. However, it remains unclear when these employees will also be required to return to the office.

The blog post emphasized the importance of in-person collaboration for IBM’s culture and business goals. Currently, only one in four IBM Software employees are working in the office three days a week, but the division aims to increase this to three in four by October.

IBM’s decision to mandate a return to the office comes after CEO Arvind Krishna announced plans to utilize AI technology to replace around 8,000 jobs. This includes roles that do not involve customer interaction and back-office functions like human resources. The company intends to automate approximately 30% of these roles over the next five years.

It is unclear whether non-compliance with the new attendance requirements will result in disciplinary action or termination, as IBM has not provided clarification on this matter. The company has also not addressed whether other divisions within IBM will implement similar mandates.

Overall, the return-to-office mandate by IBM’s software division demonstrates a shift in work arrangements as companies seek to balance in-person collaboration with the potential benefits of remote work. Source: Bloomberg, The Register.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

nhau

Baldur's Gedhi 3 Kusiya Kusvika Kwekutanga paMac neRutsigiro Rwakazara

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
nhau

Kutyisidzira Kutsva Kunobuda muLigi yeNgano neKusvika kwaBriar, iyo Nzara Yakadzorwa.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nhau

Itsva yeWiFi-Yakavakirwa Hack Inobvumira Keystroke Eavesdropping

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Iwe wakarasikirwa

Technology

Chirongwa Chitsva Chekutsvagisa Kusimudzira Tsigiro yeDigital Innovation uye Entrepreneurship muPacific

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google Inogadzirira Nzvimbo-Yakavakirwa Settings yekutsvaga My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
sainzi

Stone Age Artists Vanoratidza Yakadzama Yevanhu uye Mhuka Tracks muNamibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Kupa Yemahara Audiobook Muedzo kune Vanyoreri veUS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments