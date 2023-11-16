Former Miss Ireland and NASA Datanaut, Fionnghuala “Fig” O’Reilly, invites you to an exclusive online workshop as part of the Science Foundation Ireland funded SpaceFest. Taking place on November 19th, this event offers a unique opportunity to delve into the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), the launch of Ireland’s first satellite EIRSAT-1, and gain insights from a leading figure in Ireland’s science outreach and emerging space industry.

As an accomplished engineer and regional director of NASA’s Space Apps Challenge in Washington, DC, Fig O’Reilly has been at the forefront of groundbreaking projects. Recently, she was invited by the European Space Agency to visit the European Space Research and Technology Centre in the Netherlands, where she contributed to the launch preparations for EIRSAT-1. This upcoming event provides an exceptional chance to hear her perspective on this “incredible and historic achievement.”

Fig O’Reilly’s dedication to promoting diversity in STEM is truly inspiring. In 2019, she made history as the first woman of color and Black woman to represent Ireland at the international Miss Universe competition. In response, Fig launched Space to Reach, an organization committed to advancing Black and Brown women in STEM fields.

During the online workshop, Fig will engage in an enlightening conversation with artist Linda Curtain. Together, they will explore the value of integrating arts into STEM education, the crucial need for diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of STEM, and the significance of companies reflecting the markets they serve.

Registration for this event is open to the public, and participants will have the unique opportunity to ask Fig O’Reilly about topics such as EIRSAT-1, her advocacy for women in STEM, including women of color, and her personal experiences in the space industry.

Don’t miss out on this engaging and inspiring event! Register now and be part of the celebration of science and innovation in the STEAM field.

FAQ

Q: What is STEAM?



A: STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. It emphasizes the integration of arts and creative thinking into traditional STEM subjects to foster innovation and holistic understanding.

Q: Who is Fig O’Reilly?



A: Fig O’Reilly, also known as Fionnghuala O’Reilly, is a former Miss Ireland and NASA Datanaut. She is an engineer and advocate for diversity in STEM.

Q: What is EIRSAT-1?



A: EIRSAT-1 is Ireland’s first satellite, scheduled for launch at the end of the month. It is a significant achievement for Ireland in the field of space technology and exploration.

Q: How can I register for the online event?



A: You can register for the event by visiting