EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 2: Same Old Rewards, How to Claim Them

EA Sports and Amazon Prime have disappointed fans once again with the lackluster contents of the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 2 for November. This partnership, which started back in FIFA 19, aims to provide a monthly Prime Gaming Pack to every EA FC 24 player who is also subscribed to Amazon Prime. However, the rewards for this month are no better than the underwhelming Pack 1 received last month.

In an attempt to entice players before the popular Black Friday event in Ultimate Team, EA has failed to improve the quality of the rewards. The chances of pulling a great player remain the same, as the number of players, player picks, and consumables have all been decreased.

So, what can you expect from the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 2 for November 2023? The rewards include a 20-game loan of Heung-Min Son Rare Gold Player Item, 4 Rare Gold Player Items, 1 81+ Player Pick, and 6 Rare Consumables. Unfortunately, there are no surprises or improvements to look forward to.

To claim your EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 2 rewards, you have a couple of options. First, head over to Prime Gaming and search for EA FC 24. If you’re not an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free trial. Once you find the pack, click on the “Claim Now” button and confirm the Amazon Prime account you want to use. Allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon Prime account to link the two accounts. Finally, log in to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team on your console or mobile and the rewards should be waiting for you to open.

Alternatively, you can claim the pack through Twitch by clicking on the Prime Loot icon in the top right corner of the screen. Look for the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 2 and follow the same steps as mentioned above.

FAQ:

Q: Are the rewards in the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 2 better than the previous pack?

A: Unfortunately, the rewards remain the same, with no improvements in terms of players, player picks, or consumables.

Q: How can I claim the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 2?

A: You can claim the pack by visiting Prime Gaming or through Twitch’s Prime Loot. Follow the steps outlined in the article to claim your rewards.