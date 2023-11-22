Does Walmart own AutoZone?

In recent years, there has been some confusion and speculation regarding the ownership of AutoZone, a popular automotive parts and accessories retailer. One common misconception is that Walmart, the multinational retail corporation, owns AutoZone. However, this is not the case. Walmart does not own AutoZone, and the two companies are separate entities.

AutoZone is a publicly traded company that operates independently from Walmart. It was founded in 1979 and has since grown to become one of the largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States. With over 6,000 stores across the country, AutoZone has established itself as a go-to destination for car enthusiasts and DIY mechanics.

On the other hand, Walmart is a retail giant that operates a wide range of stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. While Walmart does sell automotive products, such as motor oil, car batteries, and tires, it does not own AutoZone or any other major automotive parts retailer.

FAQ:

Q: Can I find automotive parts at Walmart?

A: Yes, Walmart does offer a selection of automotive parts and accessories. However, for a more extensive range and specialized expertise, AutoZone and other dedicated automotive retailers may be a better option.

Q: Are there any connections between Walmart and AutoZone?

A: While there are no ownership connections between the two companies, it is worth noting that AutoZone and Walmart may have business relationships as suppliers and distributors.

Q: Is AutoZone a subsidiary of Walmart?

A: No, AutoZone is not a subsidiary of Walmart. It operates as an independent company with its own management and shareholders.

In conclusion, Walmart does not own AutoZone. Both companies are distinct entities in the retail industry, with AutoZone specializing in automotive parts and accessories while Walmart offers a wide range of products, including some automotive items. It is important to clarify these misconceptions to ensure accurate information is shared among consumers and enthusiasts.