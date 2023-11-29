The Underwhelming Destiny 2 Starter Pack: A Missed Opportunity for New Players

Imagine the excitement within the Destiny 2 community when Bungie quietly introduced the “Destiny 2 Starter Pack,” a seemingly affordable entry point into the game’s challenging world. However, this pack, priced at $15, has left players disappointed and underwhelmed with its lackluster offerings. The community had hoped for a compelling and worthwhile experience, but instead received a collection of items that offer little value.

The starter pack, discovered on Steam following the launch of the Season of the Wish, includes three Exotics: the Traveler’s Chosen sidearm, Ruinous Effigy trace rifle, and Sleeper Simulant linear fusion rifle. Additionally, players receive a cosmetic-only Sparrow hoverbike, a space ship, and an Exotic Ghost shell that provides minimal benefits compared to readily available non-Exotic shells. Alongside these items, the pack offers a small amount of in-game currency, known as Glimmer, and various enhancement materials for gear upgrades.

While these items may initially seem enticing, upon closer examination, they are far from essential. Players can easily unlock these Exotics for free via the Lost Lights monument in-game, rendering their inclusion in the pack redundant. Furthermore, the overall power and usefulness of these Exotics are questionable at best. The Traveler’s Chosen sidearm falls short when compared to other Exotics that refund player abilities. Ruinous Effigy has been heavily nerfed, making it ineffective in challenging content. Sleeper Simulant, lacking its catalyst, remains weak and even with the catalyst, it is only a niche choice.

The small amount of Glimmer included in the pack is insignificant, as it can be easily obtained through regular gameplay or purchased abundantly from the Cryptarch. Similarly, the enhancement materials provided may seem appealing, but their impact is minor. Players would likely come across a similar assortment of materials just by playing the game’s content. Furthermore, the single Ascendant Shard included in the pack is insufficient to fully upgrade even one piece of Exotic armor. Given that early-game gear is quickly replaced, the Shard becomes even more irrelevant for new players.

This underwhelming offering raises questions about Bungie’s understanding of its player base’s needs. The community had hoped for a starter pack that provided new players with an accessible and affordable pathway to the game’s current content. Unfortunately, this missed opportunity only adds to the game’s existing reputation for unsatisfying microtransactions. The release of this lackluster starter pack so soon after significant layoffs at Bungie, caused by a missed revenue projection of 45%, leaves players wondering about the company’s priorities and decision-making process.

FAQ:

Q: Can I obtain the Exotics included in the starter pack for free?

A: Yes, all of the Exotics can be unlocked through in-game activities without purchasing the starter pack.

Q: Are the Exotics in the starter pack essential or powerful?

A: No, the included Exotics have limited usefulness and can be overshadowed by other Exotics in the game.

Q: Is the Glimmer and enhancement materials provided in the pack significant?

A: No, the amount of Glimmer and enhancement materials included is small and can easily be obtained through regular gameplay.

Q: Is the Ascendant Shard included in the pack enough to upgrade Exotic armor?

A: No, the single Ascendant Shard is insufficient to upgrade even one piece of Exotic armor fully. Additionally, early-game gear quickly gets replaced, making the Shard less valuable for new players.