D.C. Police to Introduce Innovative Program to Combat Rising Carjackings and Theft

In response to the alarming surge in carjackings and theft in the District of Columbia, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is implementing a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering residents to protect their vehicles. The second phase of the pilot program, set to launch on Tuesday, Dec. 5, will provide free digital tracking tags to eligible drivers, enabling them to track and recover their stolen vehicles more effectively.

MPD officials will distribute cutting-edge Apple AirTags and Tile trackers during interactive events scheduled for Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. The initial phase, introduced in early November, received a positive response from residents, who acknowledged the potential of the tracking tags in safeguarding their vehicles from criminals. By placing the trackers in their vehicles, drivers can significantly increase the chances of recovering their stolen property.

The implementation of tracking tags is a crucial step towards combatting the rising crime rate and holding perpetrators accountable. The ability to locate and recover stolen vehicles not only reduces the financial burden on victims but also bolsters law enforcement efforts to crack down on carjacking and theft in the city.

During the distribution events, MPD’s dedicated Community Outreach Officers will be on hand to install the tracking tags into vehicles and provide assistance in setting up the associated mobile app. Residents living in Police Service Areas (PSA) 107 and 507 are eligible to attend these events and receive the free trackers.

Distribution will take place at RFK Stadium Lot 3 on 1900 East Capitol Street, Northeast. The events will continue until supplies last, and trackers will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. MPD encourages eligible residents to take advantage of this innovative program to proactively safeguard their vehicles and contribute to the overall safety and security of the community.