Bank of America to Close Over 100 Branches in the U.S. by Year-End

Bank of America has announced plans to close more than 100 branches across the United States by the end of this year, signaling a strategic shift towards reducing their retail banking footprint. The Charlotte-based bank has already shuttered 95 branches in 2023 and intends to close 15 more by the end of the current year.

The decision to close physical branches is part of a wider industry trend that began in 2010 and has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Labor shortages and decreased foot traffic have prompted many banks, including Bank of America, to reevaluate their brick-and-mortar presence.

However, even as Bank of America reduces its physical branch network, it remains committed to meeting customer demands for digital banking solutions. The bank aims to provide robust online banking options to ensure that customers can easily access their financial services remotely.

In New Jersey, Bank of America has closed one branch in 2023, contrary to the previous statement that mentioned four closures. The closed branch was located at 288 North Broad St. in Elizabeth. Additionally, the bank plans to close three branches in Lawrence Township, Spotswood, and New Milford by the end of 2024.

It is worth noting that there is one positive development amidst the closures in New Jersey. A branch in Hoboken is relocating to a new address, from 1 Firehouse Plaza to 55 Washington Street.

Bank of America’s restructuring efforts extend beyond New Jersey. The bank has confirmed or planned closures in other states, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

As banking continues to evolve in the digital age, financial institutions like Bank of America are adapting their strategies to align with customer preferences and technological advancements.