Archer Unveils Breakthrough in Multiplex Disease Testing with Advanced Biochip System

Archer, a leading innovator in biotechnology, has announced a major breakthrough in disease testing with its advanced Biochip system. The company has successfully demonstrated single-device multiplexing using four groundbreaking graphene Field Effect Transistors (gFETs) as sensors. This cutting-edge technology marks a significant advancement in the field of diagnostics.

The integration of the four advanced gFET sensors into Archer’s Biochip platform allows for the simultaneous testing of multiple diseases on a single chip. This means that healthcare professionals can efficiently and accurately diagnose various conditions in a timely manner, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

To achieve this breakthrough, Archer designed and developed innovative hardware and software systems. These systems enable the simultaneous readout of signals from all four sensors on a single chip, a vast improvement over the previous generation of the Biochip system, which could only activate one sensor at a time.

What sets Archer’s new Biochip system apart is its exceptional multiplexing capability, which streamlines the testing process. The system offers automated hands-free operation by integrating liquid handling automation and data acquisition. Moreover, the sophisticated software developed by Archer allows real-time display of single and time series measurements from all four gFET sensors simultaneously.

Dr. Mohammad Choucair, the CEO of Archer, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating that it is a crucial step towards the potential to simultaneously detect multiple disease samples on a single chip. By bringing testing for diseases from the lab to a chip, Archer’s Biochip system has the capacity to enhance healthcare accessibility, especially for underserved populations.

Archer’s success in demonstrating multiplex detection showcases the company’s dedication to advancing the capabilities of its Biochip technology. Moving forward, Archer will deploy the combined efforts of its team and commercial foundry partners to optimize the function and operation of the Biochip, enhancing its ability to target biologically relevant molecules.

Overall, Archer’s breakthrough in multiplex disease testing provides a promising glimpse into the future of diagnostics. Through continued innovation and collaboration, Archer aims to revolutionize healthcare by making accurate and efficient disease testing more accessible than ever before.

FAQ

What is multiplexing in disease testing? Multiplexing in disease testing refers to the ability to simultaneously test for multiple diseases on a single platform or chip. It enables healthcare professionals to perform numerous diagnostic tests in parallel, saving time and resources. How does Archer’s Biochip system work? Archer’s Biochip system utilizes advanced graphene Field Effect Transistors (gFETs) as sensors. These sensors are integrated into the Biochip platform and can detect various disease markers. The system’s hardware and software allow for the simultaneous readout of signals from multiple sensors, enabling efficient multiplex disease testing. What are the advantages of multiplex disease testing? Multiplex disease testing offers several advantages, including faster diagnosis, reduced costs, and improved patient outcomes. By testing for multiple diseases simultaneously, healthcare professionals can quickly identify and treat various conditions, leading to more efficient healthcare delivery.