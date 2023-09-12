City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

Technology

Taiwan Inotangisa Nhungamiro Itsva yeDigital Asset Indasitiri

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Taiwan Inotangisa Nhungamiro Itsva yeDigital Asset Indasitiri

Taiwan has joined the growing list of countries implementing regulations for the digital asset industry. The Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has developed ten guiding principles aimed at striking a balance between fostering innovation and protecting investors.

One of the key provisions in the guidelines is a crackdown on offshore exchanges operating in Taiwan without obtaining FSC licenses. This means that global exchanges like Binance, Bitfinex, and Kraken, which have been operating without complying with regulations in multiple jurisdictions, will now face tougher scrutiny.

Taiwan has experienced the negative effects of unregulated exchanges, as it was one of the worst affected countries by the collapse of FTX. As a result, the FSC is taking proactive measures to safeguard investors and ensure the stability of the digital asset market.

In addition to cracking down on rogue exchanges, Taiwan’s new guidelines also require Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to seek approval from the FSC before publishing advertisements. VASPs are also required to segregate customer assets from operating capital and implement robust anti-money laundering (AML) programs. The guidelines further prohibit the offering of complex derivative products to retail investors, imposing severe penalties for non-compliance.

Token issuance is another area addressed by the guidelines. VASPs will be required to disclose their white papers to the FSC for review before issuing tokens. This measure aims to promote transparency and protect investors from fraudulent schemes.

It is worth noting that the FSC’s jurisdiction does not cover Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as their unique characteristics and composability require more comprehensive regulations.

Taiwan’s move to regulate the digital asset industry reflects the growing trend among global regulators to catch up with the rapid development of the crypto market. By implementing these guidelines, Taiwan aims to create a safer and more transparent environment for investors while nurturing innovation in the digital asset sector.

