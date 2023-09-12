City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

Technology

US Stocks Dip seVagadziri vakamirira Apple Chiitiko uye Inflation Data

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
US Stocks Dip seVagadziri vakamirira Apple Chiitiko uye Inflation Data

US stocks dipped ahead of the bell on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated Apple’s fall event and awaited key inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures led the retreat, down around 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell about 0.2%, impacted by a decline in Oracle shares after the software maker reported slowing cloud sales growth.

Tech stocks, particularly Apple, took center stage on Tuesday as the highly anticipated fall event was set to introduce the iPhone 15. Additionally, investors were excited about the upcoming blockbuster Arm IPO. Reports indicated that the listing was up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the chip designer closing its order book early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investors were also preparing for Wednesday’s critical US consumer inflation data, which would provide insight into spending patterns and potential signs of a slowdown. The August retail sales report, set to be released on Thursday, would further shed light on households’ resilience.

This week’s economic data would be closely watched for its impact on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September. Investors were assessing the possibility of further interest-rate hikes and whether they had been priced into the stock market.

Source:
Yahoo Finance

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Chirongwa Chitsva Chekutsvagisa Kusimudzira Tsigiro yeDigital Innovation uye Entrepreneurship muPacific

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Google Inogadzirira Nzvimbo-Yakavakirwa Settings yekutsvaga My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Spotify Kupa Yemahara Audiobook Muedzo kune Vanyoreri veUS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Iwe wakarasikirwa

Technology

Chirongwa Chitsva Chekutsvagisa Kusimudzira Tsigiro yeDigital Innovation uye Entrepreneurship muPacific

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google Inogadzirira Nzvimbo-Yakavakirwa Settings yekutsvaga My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
sainzi

Stone Age Artists Vanoratidza Yakadzama Yevanhu uye Mhuka Tracks muNamibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Kupa Yemahara Audiobook Muedzo kune Vanyoreri veUS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments