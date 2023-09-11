City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

Technology

Mitambo mitanhatu yePlayStation Plus Yekuwedzera Yakaziviswa munaGunyana

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Mitambo mitanhatu yePlayStation Plus Yekuwedzera Yakaziviswa munaGunyana

A leaked list has revealed the six PlayStation Plus Extra games that will be available in September. The games were shared by reliable source billbil-kun on Dealabs. The lineup includes NieR Replicant, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and Unpacking.

NieR Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139 is an upgraded prequel to NieR:Automata. It received positive reviews, with IGN giving it an 8/10 and praising the improved visuals and combat. The game’s story is considered to be its standout feature.

Unpacking, released in 2021, is a popular indie game that revolves around organizing items in various locations. IGN awarded it an 8/10, highlighting its simple yet satisfying puzzle gameplay and its ability to tell a poignant story about personal belongings.

These games are scheduled to be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members starting from September 19. This release marks the first batch of games following Sony’s recent price increase for all its PS Plus 12-month subscriptions worldwide.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Sony regarding the leaked game list or its availability. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement to confirm the lineup. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: IGN (Reviewer: Wesley Yin-Poole)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Google Inogadzirira Nzvimbo-Yakavakirwa Settings yekutsvaga My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Spotify Kupa Yemahara Audiobook Muedzo kune Vanyoreri veUS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ramangwana reKuongorora Pasi Pemvura: Unmapped Depth uye AI-Powered Submersibles

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Iwe wakarasikirwa

Technology

Google Inogadzirira Nzvimbo-Yakavakirwa Settings yekutsvaga My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
sainzi

Stone Age Artists Vanoratidza Yakadzama Yevanhu uye Mhuka Tracks muNamibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Kupa Yemahara Audiobook Muedzo kune Vanyoreri veUS

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
nhau

Baldur's Gedhi 3 Kusiya Kusvika Kwekutanga paMac neRutsigiro Rwakazara

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments