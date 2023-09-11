City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

MediaTek Inozivisa Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor ine Yepamberi Zvimiro

Sep 11, 2023
MediaTek has recently unveiled its latest processor, the Dimensity 7200 Ultra, in China. Serving as an upgraded version of the previously released Dimensity 7200 chip, this new chipset offers improved performance and features. The Dimensity 7200 Ultra is built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 4nm process, promising enhanced efficiency and power management.

This octa-core processor consists of two ARM Cortex A715 cores, clocked at 2.8GHz, and six Cortex A510 cores, operating at 2GHz. The chipset is accompanied by the Mali-G610 GPU for exceptional graphics capabilities. It supports both LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and speedy app launches.

The Dimensity 7200 Ultra is designed to support cameras with impressive resolutions of up to 200MP. Additionally, it enables 4K video recording at 30fps and enables Full HD+ displays with a refresh rate of 144Hz. MediaTek has incorporated their fifth-generation MediaTek APU 650 for efficient AI processing, while the Imagiq 765 ISP facilitates 14-bit HDR image processing.

As a 5G-compatible chipset, the Dimensity 7200 Ultra supports dual 5G standby, VoNR (Voice over New Radio), and carrier aggregation. It also boasts the HyperEngine 5.0 gaming engine, which offers variable rendering and intelligent control to enhance gaming experiences.

Although MediaTek has not disclosed specific devices that will utilize the Dimensity 7200 Ultra, the Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi, has confirmed that their upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by this chipset. The device is scheduled to launch this month and will feature an impressive 200MP camera sensor.

With the introduction of the Dimensity 7200 Ultra, MediaTek continues to be a key player in the mobile processor market, delivering advanced capabilities and performance to smartphone users worldwide.

