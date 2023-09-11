City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

Technology

Embracer Group Inoongorora Kutengesa Gearbox Varaidzo Kutevera Investment Setback

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Embracer Group Inoongorora Kutengesa Gearbox Varaidzo Kutevera Investment Setback

Embracer Group, a gaming conglomerate, is reportedly considering selling its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, in an effort to recover after the collapse of a major funding deal earlier this year. While Embracer is currently exploring potential buyers for Gearbox, a deal is not guaranteed.

Embracer Group has been on a rapid acquisition spree over the past few years, accumulating a vast portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties. This includes the acquisition of Dark Horse Comics, Crystal Dynamics (the developer of Tomb Raider), and the rights to franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. However, these acquisitions came at a high cost, which became a significant issue when a $2 billion investment deal, reportedly from a Saudi investment group, fell through in June.

To recover from this setback, Embracer Group announced plans for a company-wide restructuring, which includes layoffs, cost-cutting measures, and divestment of certain segments. One of the potential divestments being considered is Gearbox Entertainment.

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Since the acquisition, Gearbox has released two spinoffs of the popular game series Borderlands, with a Borderlands movie set to be released in 2024. In addition, their recent release, Remnant 2, became the top-selling title in the US for the month of July.

According to Reuters, Gearbox Entertainment is being marketed primarily to international gaming groups. Embracer Group hopes that by selling off Gearbox, they can stabilize their finances and focus on their remaining portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties.

Zvinyorwa: Reuters

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Maitiro ekutsvaga White-Striped Basculin uye Basculegion muPokemon Scarlet uye Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Zvese Zvaunoda Kuziva Nezve Jacq's Chakavanzika Zai muPokemon Scarlet uye Violet: Iyo Teal Mask.

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

WekuAustralia anofurira anotarisana nekudzokera shure kwekutaura kune gakava pahurwere

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Iwe wakarasikirwa

Technology

Maitiro ekutsvaga White-Striped Basculin uye Basculegion muPokemon Scarlet uye Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Zvese Zvaunoda Kuziva Nezve Jacq's Chakavanzika Zai muPokemon Scarlet uye Violet: Iyo Teal Mask.

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
nhau

Iyo James Webb Space Telescope Inosimbisa zviyero zveHubble zveKuwedzera Mwero wePasirose.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

WekuAustralia anofurira anotarisana nekudzokera shure kwekutaura kune gakava pahurwere

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments