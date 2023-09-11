Nyowani Microscope paALBA Inogadzira Tsvagiridzo Yakaburitswa mumwedzi mitanhatu chete

The Joint Electron Microscopy Center at ALBA recently published its first research paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, only six months after its inauguration. The paper showcased data and images obtained with the EM02-METCAM microscope, which is the first of its kind in Spain. The EM02-METCAM is a monochromated and double aberration corrected scanning transmission electron microscope that allows for atomic-resolution inspection of crystalline structures and electronic configurations of materials.

Researchers are eager to use the microscope to achieve a deeper understanding of chemical and physical phenomena and to engineer novel materials with unique properties. The METCAM microscope has already proven its capabilities, achieving spatial resolutions below 50 picometers (pm) when operated at 300 kiloelectron volts (keV) and resolutions below 100 pm at 60 keV. The energy resolution achieved at 60 keV with the monochromator was 13.6 electron volts (eV).

The first study conducted with the METCAM microscope focused on investigating a family of catalysts used in new types of batteries. The microscope enabled researchers to better understand the geometric configuration, composition, and electronic structure of these catalysts, shedding light on the mechanisms of catalysis in lithium-sulfur batteries.

The acquired atomic-resolution data and electron energy loss spectroscopy provided by the METCAM microscope allowed researchers to characterize the dependence of spinel catalysts on geometric configuration in the sulfur reduction reaction process. This knowledge serves as the foundation for the rational development of improved catalysts and better-performing batteries.

The success of the METCAM microscope exceeded the expectations of the researchers involved. Its versatility in imaging and spectroscopy empowers scientists to gain profound insights into materials.

The collaboration between research facilities, including the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, ALBA Synchrotron, Spanish National Research Council, Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona, and Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, made the acquisition of the EM02-METCAM possible. The project was co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund with the support of the Ministry for Research and Universities of the Government of Catalonia.

Overall, the JEMCA and its cutting-edge microscopes, including the EM02-METCAM, hold great promise for generating valuable research and advancing scientific understanding in various fields.

