Iko Kukurumidzira kweAntarctic Tsvagiridzo uye Kudzivirira iyo Maodzanyemba Ocean

The importance of protecting Antarctica and the Southern Ocean cannot be overstated. These regions play a crucial role in the global climate system and are vital for the well-being of humanity and the planet as a whole.

The Southern Ocean acts as a “pump” that circulates and ventilates most of the world’s deep oceans. It supports unique wildlife, fuels fisheries, stores carbon, and absorbs heat. Without the services provided by the Southern Ocean, our planet would be uninhabitable.

East Antarctica’s ice sheet contains the majority of the Earth’s glacier ice, and if it were to melt, it would lead to a drastic rise in sea levels, transforming coastlines and submerging cities. Every small increase in temperature and every ton of carbon emitted has significant consequences.

The current decade is critical in making decisions that will prevent tipping points in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, which would have far-reaching effects on the entire world.

The Australian Antarctic program partnership at the University of Tasmania is dedicated to conducting collaborative science that informs timely policy responses to climate change. They emphasize the importance of gathering information through various means, such as deploying ships, probes, sensors, and satellites, to monitor and study the region.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the planned 60-day science mission aboard the Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina had to be canceled. This highlights the urgent need for continued research in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.

The lack of observations in the Southern Ocean poses a significant challenge in detecting and assessing the consequences of climate-related changes. Scientists based in Hobart, Australia, have been at the forefront of understanding Antarctic ice and its impact on global climate change. Their work has influenced international climate change policies and targets.

Efforts are being made to bridge the observational gaps. Oceanographers will embark on a research expedition to study the Antarctic circumpolar current, the strongest current on Earth. Satellite measurements will be used to understand the heat exchange and ice melting. Glaciologists will also investigate the Denman glacier to study the floating ice shelf and the ocean beneath it.

While the Southern Ocean appears to be undergoing significant changes, it is crucial to gather more data to understand the implications for the future. Maintaining the cryosphere, the frozen parts of the Earth, requires urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and halt global heating.

Source: Prof Nathan Bindoff, University of Tasmania

