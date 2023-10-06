City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

sainzi

A Vega Rocket Kutangisa gumi nemaviri Satellite muOrbit Manheru ano

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
A Vega Rocket Kutangisa gumi nemaviri Satellite muOrbit Manheru ano

A Vega rocket operated by Arianespace is scheduled to launch tonight, marking its first mission of the year. The 100-foot-tall rocket is designed to carry relatively small payloads, capable of transporting up to 3,300 pounds to a circular orbit 435 miles above Earth. Tonight’s mission, named VV23, will be the first for the standard Vega variant since November 2021.

The main payloads for this mission include THEOS-2, an Earth-imaging satellite developed for the government of Thailand, and FormoSat-7R/Triton, developed by Taiwan’s space agency. FormoSat-7R/Triton is equipped with GNSS-R, a system that collects signals reflecting off the sea surface to calculate wind field over the oceans. This data will be shared with the global meteorology community to improve typhoon forecasting.

In addition to the two main payloads, the Vega rocket will also carry 10 other payloads for six different customers. In total, the 12 satellites being launched tonight weigh 2,738 pounds. The launch is set to take place from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and can be watched live on Space.com or via Arianespace’s website.

Sources:
- Arianespace
- Space.com

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

sainzi

European Union Inotangisa Matatu Matsva Emuchadenga Misheni yekuyedza matekinoroji Pamberi pekutengesa

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
sainzi

Nyika Yava Kuswedera Pedyo Nekuchinja Kwemamiriro ekunze?

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
sainzi

Kuwanikwa kweAkare Solar Dutu uye Zvarinoreva kuSosaiti Yemazuva Ano

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Iwe wakarasikirwa

sainzi

European Union Inotangisa Matatu Matsva Emuchadenga Misheni yekuyedza matekinoroji Pamberi pekutengesa

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
sainzi

Nyika Yava Kuswedera Pedyo Nekuchinja Kwemamiriro ekunze?

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
sainzi

Kuwanikwa kweAkare Solar Dutu uye Zvarinoreva kuSosaiti Yemazuva Ano

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
sainzi

Iyo Euclid spacecraft inokunda cosmic misidentification kuti iongorore rima redenga

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments