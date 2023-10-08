City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

sainzi

SpaceX Kutangisa makumi maviri nemaviri Starlink Satellite muhafu yechipiri yeDoubleheader

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 8, 2023
SpaceX is set to launch 22 of its Starlink broadband satellites on the second half of a launch doubleheader. The launch is scheduled to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday morning, at 3:23 a.m. EDT. Four backup opportunities are available between 4:14 a.m. EDT and 7:46 a.m. EDT. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites into low Earth orbit.

This launch comes hot on the heels of another Starlink launch scheduled for Sunday evening from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company’s internet megaconstellation, Starlink, currently has over 4,800 operational satellites in orbit, and these two launches will add to that number.

If all goes as planned, the Falcon 9’s first stage will make a vertical landing at sea on SpaceX’s drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You, about 8.5 minutes after launch. This will be the 14th time that this particular Falcon 9 first stage has been used. It has a successful track record, with one of its previous missions being the launch of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft in September 2022.

The 22 Starlink satellites will be deployed into low Earth orbit approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. SpaceX will provide live coverage of the launch on its account on X (formerly known as Twitter), starting five minutes before liftoff.

Source: SpaceX mission description

