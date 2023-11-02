Kuongorora Kuita Kwekumhara: Zvinhu Zvinokosha uye Mazano eKuongorora Muviri Wedenga Diki.

The successful landing on a small celestial body is crucial for the exploration and study of these enigmatic entities. However, the task of landing on such bodies poses unique challenges due to their weak gravity, irregular surfaces, and unknown environmental conditions. While previous research has mainly focused on lunar landing, it is essential to understand the disparities between celestial bodies like the moon and Mars to ensure safe and stable landings.

A recent study published in Space: Science & Technology by researchers from the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Polytechnic University of Milan aims to address this issue. The study establishes a simulation model to analyze the landing mechanism’s performance under different conditions and identifies key factors affecting stability. The simulation is validated through experimental tests, providing valuable insights for small celestial body exploration, especially for China.

The simulation considers two landing scenarios: landing towards a slope and landing away from a slope. Within each scenario, three landing modes are classified based on the contact order between the landing foot and the landing slope. The study reveals that the landing mechanism can land safely in various conditions, with a maximum overloading acceleration of less than 10 g and a landing stability time of less than 4 seconds.

The research also highlights significant factors influencing landing performance, such as the damping of the cardan element, foot anchors, retro-rocket thrust, landing slope, and landing attitude. Variable damping in the cardan element leads to shorter landing stabilization time and weaker overloading acceleration, enhancing overall landing performance. The inclusion of foot anchors helps maintain high friction between the landing mechanism and the surface, preventing sliding and improving stability. Retro-rocket thrust plays a vital role in preventing bouncing and turning during landing. The choice of landing slope influences the turning angular velocity of the landing legs and the landing stabilization time, emphasizing the importance of selecting a suitable slope angle. Furthermore, landing attitude, specifically the yaw angle, significantly affects the landing mechanism’s overloading acceleration and stability time.

Understanding these factors and their impact on landing performance is crucial for the successful exploration of small celestial bodies. By considering these insights, future missions can optimize landing mechanisms and implement strategies to ensure safe and stable landings.

Inowanzobvunzwa Mibvunzo (FAQ)

Q: Why is stable landing essential for exploring small celestial bodies?

A: Stable landing is crucial because small celestial bodies have weak gravity and irregular surfaces, making it challenging to maintain stability and avoid rebound or overturning.

Q: How does the choice of landing slope affect landing stability?

A: The slope angle influences the turning angular velocity of the landing legs and the landing stabilization time. A smaller slope angle is preferred to reduce the landing stabilization time.

Q: What role does retro-rocket thrust play in landing?

A: Retro-rocket thrust prevents the landing mechanism from bouncing or turning, ensuring a successful and stable landing.

Q: What are the key factors affecting landing performance?

A: The key factors include the damping of the cardan element, foot anchors, retro-rocket thrust, landing slope, and landing attitude. These factors significantly influence the stability and performance of the landing mechanism.

Q: How do foot anchors contribute to landing stability?

A: Foot anchors enhance landing stability by maintaining high friction between the landing mechanism and the surface, preventing sliding and improving overall stability.

Q: How can the research findings benefit future small celestial body exploration missions?

A: The research findings provide guidance for optimizing landing mechanisms and designing strategies to ensure safe and stable landings on small celestial bodies. By implementing these insights, future missions can enhance the success and effectiveness of their exploratory endeavors.

Sources: Space: Science & Technology (2023). DOI: 10.34133/space.0066