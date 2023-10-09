City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

sainzi

Russian Space Module paInternational Space Station Inotambura Kutonhorera System Leak

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
Russian Space Module paInternational Space Station Inotambura Kutonhorera System Leak

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Zvinyorwa: Roscosmos, NASA

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

sainzi

Madutu eSolar: Kutyisidzira kuTekinoroji Yemazuvano uye Infrastructure

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
sainzi

Mhete dzeMiti Yakare Inoburitsa Dutu Rinoparadza Solar Rinogona Kukanganisa Kubudirira Nhasi

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
sainzi

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Inoisa Nyowani Yekumhanyisa Rekodha pa62nd Ndege

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Iwe wakarasikirwa

sainzi

Madutu eSolar: Kutyisidzira kuTekinoroji Yemazuvano uye Infrastructure

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
sainzi

Mhete dzeMiti Yakare Inoburitsa Dutu Rinoparadza Solar Rinogona Kukanganisa Kubudirira Nhasi

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
sainzi

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Inoisa Nyowani Yekumhanyisa Rekodha pa62nd Ndege

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
sainzi

Masayendisiti Anowana Mvura Yakawanda uye Kabhoni muAsteroid Sample, Inotsigira Dzidziso yeMavambo eHupenyu.

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments