The expansion rate of the universe, known as the Hubble constant, has been a perplexing mystery for astronomers. Two different methods of determining this rate have yielded inconsistent values, leading scientists to search for a third approach. In a recent study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, astrophysicists propose that the collision and merger of neutron stars could provide the missing piece of the puzzle.

Neutron star collisions result in a new explosion called a kilonova. The researchers found that these kilonovas have a remarkable spherical symmetry, contrary to previous models that predicted a flattened shape. Additionally, despite their complexity, kilonovas can be described by a single temperature and are considered perfect radiators or “blackbodies.”

The symmetrical nature of kilonovas and their simple temperature profile enable astronomers to accurately calculate their luminosity. By comparing the brightness of a kilonova at the point of explosion to the amount of light that reaches Earth after traveling millions of light-years, scientists can determine the distance of the neutron star collision. This distance measurement offers a unique advantage over previous methods using supernovas, which can emit varying amounts of light and require calibration using other stars.

The researchers tested their kilonova-based measurement method by studying a kilonova located 140 million light-years away. Comparing the Hubble constant value obtained from the kilonova measurement to values obtained from cosmic microwave background-based techniques, they found closer agreement with the latter.

However, the team cautions that more examples are needed to establish robust results. Nevertheless, this method offers a cleaner and potentially more accurate alternative for determining the Hubble constant, bypassing known sources of uncertainty.

In summary, the collision and merger of neutron stars, resulting in kilonova explosions, may provide a third method for determining the expansion rate of the universe. While further research is needed, this approach shows promise in resolving the long-standing mystery of the Hubble constant.

Tsanangudzo:

– Neutron stars: Stellar remnants resulting from supernova explosions, composed primarily of neutrons.

– Hubble constant: The rate at which the universe is expanding, determined by measuring the distances between galaxies.

– Supernovas: Energetic stellar explosions that outshine entire galaxies temporarily.

– Cosmic microwave background (CMB): The faint radiation leftover from the early stages of the universe.

– Kilonova: An explosive event resulting from the collision and merger of neutron stars.

