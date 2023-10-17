NASA Inodaidza Sainzi Nharaunda kuti Ikwidze Sainzi Inokwanisa yeRoman Space Telescope

NASA is enlisting the help of the scientific community to ensure that the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, also known as the Roman Space Telescope, will be able to provide a comprehensive view of the universe immediately after its launch in 2027. With its wide field of view, the Roman Space Telescope aims to make big-picture observations of distant galaxies and help scientists unravel the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy, which account for 95% of the energy and matter in the cosmos.

To deal with the massive amounts of data that the telescope will collect, scientists are working on machine-learning algorithms to identify patterns and phenomena. The collaboration of other telescopes, such as the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the Keck Observatory, and Japan’s PRIME, will aid in the development of the observing plan for Roman, including target selection and exploration regions. Additionally, the Roman Space Telescope will collaborate with PRIME to study objects using gravitational lensing, and with Hubble to study ancient galaxies and build a more complete picture of cosmic history. The telescope will also work in tandem with JWST, providing a broader view of the cosmos and identifying targets for the JWST to examine in detail.

The preparatory work for the Roman Space Telescope is a complex and interconnected process that involves various scientific teams collaborating to ensure a smooth operation. These efforts will lay the foundation for powerful scientific discoveries and maximize the potential of the instrument. By harnessing the expertise and collaboration of the scientific community, NASA aims to launch the Roman Space Telescope fully prepared to explore the wonders of the universe.

