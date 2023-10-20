NASA's Psyche Mission: Kuongorora Metal-Rich Asteroid

NASA has recently launched the Psyche mission, a spacecraft journeying to the asteroid belt to study an asteroid known as Psyche. This particular asteroid is believed to be metal-rich, which makes it a unique object of study for scientists. The mission aims to gain insights into the composition and core of planets similar to ours.

David Lawrence, a principal professional staff member at the Applied Physics Laboratory of Johns Hopkins University, is the lead investigator for one of the instruments aboard the Psyche spacecraft. The instrument, a gamma ray and neutron spectrometer, will help analyze the asteroid’s composition.

Hippos: Powerful Jaws, Inefficient Chewers

Despite their powerful jaws and terrifying teeth, hippos are surprisingly inefficient chewers. A study published in PLOS One reveals that hippos struggle with the grinding movement necessary for chewing their food efficiently. Their chewing ability seems to have been sacrificed in favor of using their jaws for fighting.

Marcus Clauss, a professor at the University of Zurich, and his colleagues conducted the study. They discovered that hippos have unique qualities that enable them to exert force with their jaws but not chew in the traditional sense.

The Synchronizing Power of Music

Listening to music not only brings pleasure but also creates shared experiences among listeners. A study conducted by Wolfgang Tschacher, a psychologist at the University of Bern, reveals that people attending classical music concerts synchronize their movements, heart rate, and breathing rate. This synchronization is deeply rooted in our evolutionary past.

Tschacher used wearable sensors and motion capture technology to measure the responses of the concert audience. His research, published in Scientific Reports, provides insights into the profound impact of music on human physiological processes and collective experiences.

Cicadas: A Booming Ecosystem Impact

The periodic emergence of cicadas every 17 years has significant consequences for forest ecosystems. Research conducted by biologist Zoe Getman-Pickering at George Washington University shows that when cicadas emerge, they provide a plentiful food source for various animals, including birds. This leads to a decrease in bird predation on caterpillars, resulting in more leaf damage on oak trees.

The study, published in Science, highlights the complex cascading effects that the cyclical population booms of cicadas have on the ecosystem.

Deep Sea Mining: Weighing Risks and Rewards

There is a growing commercial interest in mining valuable metals from the deep ocean floor. However, recent expeditions have also revealed that deep-sea ecosystems are home to rare and delicate forms of life. Researchers exploring mineral-rich hydrothermal vents in the Pacific Ocean discovered subterranean cave habitats teeming with life. These habitats could potentially be connected, indicating the need for further investigation before any mining activities take place.

In another type of environment, called polymetallic nodules, valuable minerals are scattered across the seafloor. Muriel Rabone, from the Natural History Museum in London, and her colleagues estimate that there could be thousands of unknown species living on and near these nodules. The study, published in Current Biology, emphasizes the importance of understanding these ecosystems before exploiting their potential resources.

