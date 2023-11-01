NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has embarked on an extraordinary journey to uncover the mysteries of Jupiter’s asteroids. The spacecraft recently encountered its first target, a modestly-sized asteroid named Dinkinesh, located in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars. This initial rendezvous allowed Lucy to test its instruments and capabilities, providing a glimpse of what lies ahead for this ambitious mission.

Dinkinesh, measuring just half a mile in diameter, is likely to be the smallest asteroid on Lucy’s comprehensive tour. However, the main objective of this mission is investigating the Trojans, vast swarms of unexplored asteroids orbiting near Jupiter. These Trojans are considered precious time capsules that can enlighten us about the early days of our solar system. Lucy will navigate its way past eight Trojans, believed to be significantly larger than Dinkinesh and potentially ranging from 10 to 100 times its size. The spacecraft will conclude its exploration by maneuvering past the final two asteroids in 2033.

Launched by NASA with an investment of nearly $1 billion, Lucy draws its name from the famous 3.2 million-year-old skeletal remains of a human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia. Just as its namesake sheds light on human evolution, Lucy the spacecraft aims to provide insights into the evolution of our celestial neighborhood. The mission marks a significant milestone in our quest for understanding the origins of our solar system.

While in orbit, Lucy will capture an array of images and collect invaluable data that will take at least a week to transmit back to Earth. These precious findings will deepen our understanding of these enigmatic asteroids and contribute to the growing body of knowledge about our cosmic origins.

Unlike other recent asteroid missions that involved sample collection, Lucy’s primary focus is on observation and data gathering. Nevertheless, this mission promises to unravel the secrets of Jupiter’s asteroids like never before, revolutionizing our understanding of planetary formation and setting the stage for future space exploration endeavors.

