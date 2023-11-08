NASA’s Lucy probe recently made an intriguing discovery during its flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh. The initial assumption was that Dinkinesh had a single moon, but new images from the probe have revealed something much more fascinating – the orbiting satellite around Dinkinesh is actually two space rocks that have come together gravitationally. Astronomers refer to these paired asteroids as “contact binaries.”

This unexpected finding came to light when the brightness of Dinkinesh started changing as the Lucy probe approached it. Upon closer inspection, NASA scientists realized that the asteroid’s satellite had two lobes that appeared to touch each other. However, this only became apparent in the additional images obtained from the probe, taken shortly before and after the closest approach.

The presence of a contact binary around Dinkinesh surprised scientists, as it is the first time NASA has observed such a phenomenon where one asteroid orbits another. John Spencer, Lucy’s deputy project scientist, expressed their astonishment, stating, “We’d been observing unusual variations in Dinkinesh’s brightness, which hinted at the presence of some kind of moon. However, we never expected anything as peculiar as this.”

The Lucy probe’s mission to study asteroids is bound to reveal further surprises. Over the course of 12 years, Lucy will conduct flybys of up to 10 “Trojan” asteroids, sharing Jupiter’s orbit, to gain insights into early planet formation within our solar system.

Having completed its visit to Dinkinesh, Lucy is now heading back towards Earth to make use of a “gravity assist,” propelling it further into the solar system. Following this maneuver, the spacecraft will journey through the main asteroid belt, making observations of asteroid Donaldjohanson in 2025 before reaching the Trojan asteroids in 2027.

Overall, this discovery highlights the dynamic and complex nature of asteroids in our solar system. As Lucy continues its mission, scientists eagerly await what other surprises it may unveil.

