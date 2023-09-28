City Life

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
NASA Inoumba Chikwata Chekupindura Kugadzirisa Zvinonetsa Nezve Mars Sample Return Mission

NASA has established a response team following an independent review of the agency’s plans for its Mars Sample Return mission. The mission, conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to retrieve samples from the Red Planet and marks several firsts, including the first launch from another planet and the first rendezvous in orbit around another planet.

The review board’s report, submitted earlier this month, highlighted important scientific objectives of the mission but also raised concerns about potential budgetary issues. The report included 20 observations and 59 suggestions for the proposed mission.

One of the main concerns raised in the report is the ballooning costs of the Mars Sample Return mission, which could potentially overshadow other projects and priorities in the long run. Launching the mission by 2030, as intended, would require an estimated $8 billion to $11 billion.

To address the concerns raised in the report, the newly formed response team, led by NASA’s deputy associate administrator for science, Sandra Connelly, will evaluate the findings and recommendations. The team has until the second quarter of 2024 to propose a course of action, and the official confirmation of the mission’s cost and schedule will be determined after the review’s conclusion.

In response to the report, NASA aims to improve communication about the mission’s significance to the public and reassess the mission’s management structure to reduce overhead. The agency recognizes the complexity of the Mars Sample Return mission and the strategic investment that has been made in its development.

Independent review boards, like the one commissioned for the Mars Sample Return mission, play a crucial role in assessing whether mission goals are being achieved within the allocated budget. NASA aims to address any necessary changes identified in the report to ensure the success of the mission.

By Robert Andrew

