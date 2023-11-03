NASA’s ambitious plans to explore the Moon’s surface are taking a significant step forward with the first United States commercial robotic landing, scheduled for early 2024. This groundbreaking mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative and the Artemis program, aimed at developing capabilities required for future crewed missions to the Moon.

Astrobotic, a leading space robotics company, will be launching its Peregrine lander on United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket, with the launch targeted for Sunday, Dec. 24. The historic launch will take place at Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, marking the inaugural flight of ULA’s new Vulcan rocket.

The main objective of Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One is to successfully land on the lunar surface. As part of this mission, the lander will be carrying both NASA and commercial payloads. The NASA payloads on board will play a crucial role in furthering the agency’s understanding of the Moon and its exploration under the Artemis program.

Media accreditation for the prelaunch and launch activities will be conducted at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Interested members of the media, including international journalists, are invited to apply for accreditation at https://media.ksc.nasa.gov. The deadline for applications is Friday, Dec. 8 for U.S. media and Thursday, Nov. 9 for international media.

Through the CLPS initiative, NASA aims to establish a regular schedule of payload deliveries to the lunar surface, allowing for experiments, technology testing, and capability demonstrations. These robotic missions will contribute immensely to our understanding of the Moon, paving the way for future Artemis missions with crewed exploration.

For those seeking further information about NASA’s CLPS initiative, visit https://www.nasa.gov/clps. Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this exciting journey of lunar exploration.

