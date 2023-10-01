City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

sainzi

Indian Spacecraft Inosvika paLandmark Point muRwendo kuenda kuCentre yeSolar System

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 1, 2023
Indian Spacecraft Inosvika paLandmark Point muRwendo kuenda kuCentre yeSolar System

India’s sun-monitoring spacecraft, Aditya-L1, has reached a significant milestone in its journey towards the center of the solar system. The spacecraft has now crossed the point where it has escaped “the sphere of Earth’s influence,” according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The Aditya-L1 mission, named after the Hindu sun deity, began its four-month journey on September 2. It carries instruments to observe the sun’s outermost layers. Currently, the spacecraft has traveled approximately 920,000 kilometers (570,000 miles), which is just over half of the total distance to its destination.

At this point in the journey, the gravitational forces of the Earth and the sun cancel each other out. This allows the spacecraft to enter a stable halo orbit around the sun. It is worth noting that this is the second time ISRO has successfully sent a spacecraft outside of the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission.

The recent achievement comes shortly after India’s lunar rover, Pragyan, failed to awaken on the moon’s surface. Despite this setback, ISRO remains optimistic, stating that the rover had already completed its intended tasks. In August, India became the first country to land a craft near the lunar south pole, making it the fourth nation to achieve a successful moon landing.

India has been making significant strides in space exploration. In 2014, it became the first Asian nation to orbit Mars, and there are plans for a crewed mission to Earth orbit in the near future. While other countries, such as the United States, European Space Agency, Japan, and China, have sent probes to the sun, if successful, ISRO’s mission will mark the first time an Asian nation orbits the sun.

Sources:
– Phys.org – “Indian spacecraft heads towards center of solar system”
– Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) statement

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

sainzi

Kusanaya Kwemvura Kunokonzeresa Kuchinja Mukushanda Kwevhu reRainforest

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
sainzi

Breakthrough Protein-Yakavakirwa Biosensor Yakagadziridzwa Kuti Ione Zvimbambaira uye TNT-Yakavakirwa Une Exploded Ordnance.

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
sainzi

NASA's Perseverance Rover Inobata Martian Dust Devil muJezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Iwe wakarasikirwa

sainzi

Kusanaya Kwemvura Kunokonzeresa Kuchinja Mukushanda Kwevhu reRainforest

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
sainzi

Breakthrough Protein-Yakavakirwa Biosensor Yakagadziridzwa Kuti Ione Zvimbambaira uye TNT-Yakavakirwa Une Exploded Ordnance.

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
sainzi

NASA's Perseverance Rover Inobata Martian Dust Devil muJezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
sainzi

Asteroid 2008 QY: Tsanangudzo uye Zvinogona Zvinokonzera

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments