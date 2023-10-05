City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

sainzi

Kugadzira 3D Artificial Compound μ-Maziso Akafuridzirwa neDhikonifly Eyes

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 5, 2023
Kugadzira 3D Artificial Compound μ-Maziso Akafuridzirwa neDhikonifly Eyes

Scientists at Jilin University have developed a new technique for manufacturing 3D microlens arrays (MLAs) inspired by the compound eyes of dragonflies. MLAs are widely used in various optical devices, including optofluidics microchips, biomimetics, 3D imaging, and 3D displaying.

Traditional optical sensors, such as pinhole cameras, lack the intensity required for reliable and fast imaging. To overcome this limitation, the research team turned to the intricate structure of a dragonfly’s compound eye. The compound eyes of dragonflies consist of thousands of tiny lenses that provide them with a wide field of view.

The team used a technique called femtosecond laser-enhanced local wet etching (fs-LEWE) to fabricate micro concave lens arrays (MCLAs) on both planar and nonplanar surfaces. While fs-LEWE is a promising technique, it has its challenges, such as limited fabrication efficiency and complexity with curved substrates.

To tackle these challenges, the researchers developed a holographic fs-laser processing-assisted wet-etching technology. This method involves using a 3D laser to create a large single concave lens on a curved substrate and using a spatial light modulator (SLM) to create a 3D distributed focal spot array. Through wet etching, the substrate evolves into a spherical profile, resulting in a closely packed and curved MCLA.

The advantages of this technique are its high precision, efficiency, and versatility. It enables the fabrication of complex 3D patterns with great fidelity on various substrates. Further improvements can be made through image restoration using deep learning algorithms.

This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing of microscale optical devices and contribute to advancements in industries such as self-driving cars and augmented reality.

Source:
– Lei Wang et al, Holographic laser fabrication of 3D artificial compound μ-eyes, Light: Advanced Manufacturing (2023). DOI: 10.37188/lam.2023.026

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

sainzi

Kuderera muMethane Emissions muLos Angeles Zvishoma Pane Zvanga zvichitarisirwa

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
sainzi

Kukosha Kwekugadzirisa Zvido Zvemvumo zveMakuki

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
sainzi

Tsoka Dzakare muNew Mexico Inopa Muono Utsva muHupo Hwevanhu muAmerica

Oct 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Iwe wakarasikirwa

sainzi

Kuderera muMethane Emissions muLos Angeles Zvishoma Pane Zvanga zvichitarisirwa

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
sainzi

Kukosha Kwekugadzirisa Zvido Zvemvumo zveMakuki

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
sainzi

Tsoka Dzakare muNew Mexico Inopa Muono Utsva muHupo Hwevanhu muAmerica

Oct 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
sainzi

Humbowo Hutsva Hunotsigira Kugara Kwevanhu MuNorth America

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments