The Intriguing History and Surprising Behavior of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks

The year 1812 marked the first sighting of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, when French astronomer Jean Louis Pons discovered it as a shapeless object without a tail. In the following weeks, it gained brightness and visibility, reaching magnitude 4.0 with a three-degree tail by September. Several astronomers attempted to calculate its orbit, determining it to be a periodic comet with a period of approximately 65 to 75 years.

Fast forward to 1883, when American comet observer William R. Brooks rediscovered the comet during his search for comets. Initially faint, it underwent unexpected outbursts in brightness, transforming from magnitude 11.0 to 8.0 and becoming visible to the naked eye. Detailed sketches revealed a nucleus with horseshoe-shaped jets emanating from it. The comet made its closest approach to the sun in January 1884 and gradually faded, disappearing by June of that year.

In the years that followed, orbital calculations pointed to a potential return in 1954. The comet was rediscovered in 1953, with notable outbursts in brightness that made it 100 times brighter overnight. It reached its closest point to the sun, known as perihelion, on May 22, 1954. After perihelion, it became more visible from the Southern Hemisphere.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks follows an elliptical orbit, with perihelion being approximately three-quarters the distance from the Earth to the sun. This orbit is similar to that of Halley’s Comet. Additionally, comets 13P/Olbers, 23P/Brorsen-Metcalf, and 20D/Westphal, though defunct, share similar orbits, earning them the title of Neptune’s family of comets.

In recent years, Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks has garnered attention for its unexpected brightenings. Recovered in 2020, it was initially extremely faint at magnitude 23.0 but has since brightened to around magnitude 10.0. Sudden flare-ups in brightness, reminiscent of its behavior in 1883, have been observed, causing its coma to expand and resembling the shape of a horseshoe or devil’s horns.

The exact cause of these outbursts remains unknown, but scientists speculate that gas build-up within the comet’s nucleus leads to fissures, releasing dust and ice into space and causing a temporary increase in brightness. As the comet continues its journey, astronomers eagerly anticipate its future movements and behavior.

