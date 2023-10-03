City Life

Kuvheneka Tekinoroji Itsva uye Simba reAI

Santiaguito Volcano Inoenderera Kuburitsa Gasi neAsh

Oct 3, 2023
The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) has reported constant degassing and moderate explosions at the Santiaguito volcano. These volcanic activities have led to the formation of a gas column reaching 500 meters above the volcano’s dome. Additionally, there are periodic explosions generating avalanches and a gas and ash column that extends up to a height of 3,300 meters above sea level, dispersing towards the west.

The volcanic activity has resulted in the presence of fine ash particles and a foggy environment in the vicinity of the Santiaguito volcano. These conditions can potentially affect the health and safety of nearby communities.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of long-range pyroclastic flows occurring in different directions. In response to this potential hazard, the Executive Secretariat of CONRED (National Coordination for Disaster Reduction) recommends that residents living near the volcano should approach the authorities and familiarize themselves with the Response Plan for the area.

It is crucial for residents to stay informed about the ongoing volcanic activity and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Regular updates and information regarding the activities of the Fuego and Pacaya volcanoes can be accessed through the daily vulcanological bulletin published by INSIVUMEH.

Stay vigilant and follow the guidelines provided by the authorities to mitigate the risks associated with volcanic activity.

Tsanangudzo:
– Degassing: The release of gases, such as sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide, from a volcano’s magma.
– Pyroclastic flow: A fast-moving mixture of hot gas, ash, and volcanic debris that flows down the slopes of a volcano during an eruption.

