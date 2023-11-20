Tsvaga Zvinoshamisa zveSaturn, Mwedzi, uye Jupiter paAstronomy Ireland Chiitiko

Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat as Astronomy Ireland hosts a special event to celebrate and marvel at the beauty of Saturn, the Moon, and Jupiter. This thrilling event, held at the headquarters in Dublin, offers a unique opportunity to witness these celestial wonders up close.

Astronomy Ireland has set up giant telescopes to showcase not only Saturn but also some of its 146 moons. While Saturn may appear as an average-looking star to the naked eye, the view through these powerful telescopes is nothing short of extraordinary. Revealing a colossal orb, approximately nine times wider than Earth, adorned with its iconic set of rings. The sheer scale and beauty of Saturn leave viewers in awe.

Furthermore, attendees will also be able to marvel at the sight of the Moon and Jupiter, both sharing the same sky on this special occasion. It is an experience that is bound to captivate stargazers of all ages.

David Moore, the Editor and Founder of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, expressed his excitement about showcasing the “biggest telescopes in Ireland” during the event. These telescopes, a thousand times more powerful than the naked eye, offer an immersive and breathtaking view of the planets.

In addition to the visual feast, the event promises to guide visitors in choosing their own telescopes, making it the perfect opportunity for anyone considering a Christmas gift or simply eager to delve deeper into the world of stargazing.

All individuals, young and old, are welcome to attend the event at Astronomy Ireland headquarters in Dublin 11 from 7pm onwards. Families are encouraged to join in, and those interested in becoming members can find more information on the Astronomy Ireland website.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to explore the cosmos and appreciate the wonders of our solar system. Secure your tickets now on the Astronomy Ireland website, with prices ranging from €5 to €10.

Mibvunzo Inonyanya Kubvunzwa

Q: Can I see Saturn with my naked eye?

A: Yes, Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, appearing like an average star. However, to fully appreciate its grandeur, a telescope is highly recommended.

Q: What will be visible during the event?

A: The event offers a chance to observe Saturn, its magnificent rings, some of its moons, as well as the Moon and Jupiter.

Q: Can I purchase a telescope during the event?

A: While the event will provide advice on selecting a telescope, actual purchases will not be available on-site. However, the guidance will be invaluable for those considering buying one for Christmas.

