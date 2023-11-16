Zita reAstroid: Rukudzo rweKudenga rweKusafa

Chris Gainor, a renowned historian of astronomy and space flight, can now lay claim to a piece of the sky with 20041 Gainor, an asteroid named in his honor. The International Astronomy Union (IAU) bestowed this celestial honor upon Gainor and 39 other notable individuals, including esteemed figures like Dr. David Suzuki and CBC Science Reporter Nicole Martillero.

For Gainor, the naming of an asteroid after him is “a bit of immortality,” a lighthearted acknowledgment of his significant contributions to the field. Having authored various books and papers on the history of astronomy and space flight, including the NASA-published Not Yet Imagined, the Operational History of the Hubble Space Telescope, Gainor’s impact on our understanding of the cosmos cannot be understated.

Lauri Roche, a prominent member of the Royal Astronomical Society Victoria Centre and the Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory, was also honored with an asteroid named after her (20035 Lauriroche). Roche has dedicated decades to promoting space education through various programs and classrooms on Vancouver Island.

While both honorees are unable to physically lay eyes on their respective asteroids, as they reside on the far side of the sun, these celestial bodies can be observed with powerful telescopes, albeit with their dim appearance.

The asteroids 20041 Gainor and 20035 Lauriroche reside in the main asteroid belt, a region situated between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Although comparatively small in size, their recognition by the International Astronomy Union serves as a testament to the lasting impact and influence of these individuals within the field of astronomy.

FAQ:

Q: Who was honored by having an asteroid named after them?

A: Chris Gainor, among other notable individuals including Dr. David Suzuki and Nicole Martillero.

Q: How can the named asteroids be observed?

A: Through the use of high-powered telescopes.

Q: Where are the asteroids located?

A: Both asteroids reside in the main asteroid belt, situated between Mars and Jupiter.