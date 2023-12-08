Neanderthals and Straight-Tusked Elephants: A Thriving Partnership

Recent archaeological research reveals that Neanderthals were skilled hunters and butchers of straight-tusked elephants, a dominant species during the Pleistocene epoch. Contrary to previous beliefs, this partnership between Neanderthals and these massive land mammals was not limited to a single location. Scientists from MONREPOS, the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, and Leiden University have expanded their research to include two additional sites on the North European plain, Gröbern and Taubach.

The study found similar patterns of butchering at all three locations, suggesting that the Neanderthals’ exploitation of straight-tusked elephants was a regular occurrence. These elephants, estimated to be three times larger than living Asian elephants, provided a substantial amount of food and fat. In fact, the body of a single adult male could have sustained the daily calorie intake of approximately 2,500 adult Neanderthals.

This new insight challenges previous assumptions about Neanderthal behavior. It had been widely believed that Neanderthals only gathered in small groups of around 20 individuals. However, the extensive exploitation of straight-tusked elephants suggests that Neanderthals may have temporarily formed larger groups or developed techniques to preserve and store large quantities of food.

The implications of this research reach beyond understanding Neanderthal behavior. The ability to hunt and feast on such colossal animals had a significant impact on Neanderthals’ overall survival and lifestyle. It is evident that they had a high level of skill and adaptability, indicating a sophisticated understanding of their environment.

In future studies, the researchers hope to delve deeper into the hunting techniques employed by Neanderthals when targeting these massive elephants and how these activities affected other prey animals and the environment at large. The findings reveal the remarkable capabilities and resourcefulness of Neanderthals, shedding new light on our understanding of this fascinating extinct human species.

The comprehensive study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and adds a significant contribution to our understanding of the Neanderthals’ interaction with their environment. It emphasizes the complexities of their hunting practices and highlights the importance of these magnificent creatures in Neanderthal societies.