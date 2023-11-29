Exploring the Effects of Climate Change on Marine Snails: Insights from the Frilled Dog Winkle

Marine snails might not be the first creature that comes to mind when thinking about climate change, but these small sea-dwelling creatures can provide valuable clues about our warmer future. A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) sheds light on the potential impacts of ocean warming on different snail populations.

Dr. Fiona Beaty and Dr. Chris Harley, both from UBC’s Department of Zoology, focused their research on two distinct locations: the Strait of Georgia, considered a hotspot for climate risks, and the Central Coast, where waters are cooler and warming at a slower rate. By collecting and studying marine snails from these areas, the researchers aimed to understand how location affects vulnerability to a changing climate.

Findings from the study revealed that snails from the Strait of Georgia were 50 percent more susceptible to ocean warming compared to their counterparts from the Central Coast. The snails from the Strait were already experiencing temperatures close to their upper tolerance limits, making them more likely to perish in warmer waters. In fact, the researchers observed a higher mortality rate among the Strait of Georgia snails compared to those from the Central Coast.

Dr. Beaty, who conducted the research during her PhD studies at UBC, emphasized that the inability of these creatures to move over long distances exacerbates their vulnerability to climate change. As the oceans continue to warm, many species may struggle to keep up with the changing environment, particularly if they are unable to migrate to more suitable habitats.

The implications of these findings extend beyond marine snails. The study highlights the importance of considering location when evaluating climate risks, not only for animals but also for human populations. If a species is unable to relocate from an environment that is changing more rapidly than they can adapt, they may face significant challenges in survival.

Moreover, the study suggests that certain species, such as oysters and northern anchovy, which are more heat-tolerant and have shorter life spans, may thrive in a warmer future. These species, along with the predators that rely on them, such as whales, are likely to fare better as the oceans continue to warm.

As our understanding of climate change deepens, it is essential to recognize and study the intricate connections between different species and their environments. By focusing on seemingly ordinary creatures like marine snails, researchers can gain valuable insights into the impacts of climate change on our planet’s fragile ecosystems.

