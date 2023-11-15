Fa'ata'ita'i Fa'asa'olotoina Taga Fa'aliga Fa'atapula'a: Ose Fa'ailoga Nostalgic i le Tama Ta'aloga

Analogue, a company known for its dedication to recreating classic gaming consoles, is once again offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane. This time, it is releasing Classic Limited Edition Pockets, inspired by the beloved Game Boy Advance and Pocket.

The press release states that the Classic Limited Edition Pockets have been meticulously color-matched to resemble the iconic colorways of the original Game Boy devices. Featuring colors like blue, green, indigo, spice orange, pink, red, silver, and yellow, these Pockets will surely evoke a sense of nostalgia for gamers who grew up playing on these handheld consoles.

With a retail price of $249.99, the Classic Limited Edition Pockets will be available for purchase starting November 17th. Shipping is expected to begin on November 20th, making them an ideal holiday gift for those who still hold on to their cherished Game Boy cartridges from their youth.

Just like the previous limited-edition handhelds offered by Analogue, such as the transparent and glow-in-the-dark versions, these Classic Limited Edition Pockets will only be available for a brief period. Once they are sold out, they will not be restocked, much like the original Game Boy consoles they pay homage to.

Fesili e Masani ona Fesiligia

1. What is Analogue?

Analogue is a company known for recreating classic gaming consoles with modern technology. They aim to provide a high-quality and authentic gaming experience for retro gaming enthusiasts.

2. What are the Classic Limited Edition Pockets?

The Classic Limited Edition Pockets are handheld gaming consoles inspired by the Game Boy Advance and Pocket. They come in a range of colorways that resemble the original Game Boy devices.

3. How much do the Classic Limited Edition Pockets cost?

The Classic Limited Edition Pockets retail for $249.99.

4. When will the Classic Limited Edition Pockets be available?

The Classic Limited Edition Pockets will go on sale on November 17th and are expected to start shipping on November 20th.

5. Will the Classic Limited Edition Pockets be restocked?

No, once the Classic Limited Edition Pockets are sold out, they will not be restocked.

(Source: Analogue)