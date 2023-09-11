Soifuaga A'ai

Fesoasoani Fou mo le Pixel Watch: Spigen's Lite Fit Band

Spigen, a well-known manufacturer of phone cases, has expanded its product range to include accessories for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. Their latest offering is the Lite Fit band, made from nylon fabric. This band is designed to be flexible, lightweight, and breathable, ensuring lasting comfort for the wearer.

The Lite Fit band comes with a zinc alloy buckle and a stainless steel connector. The connector is said to seamlessly blend in with the casing of the Google Pixel Watch, giving it a sleek and unified look. Currently, only the black color variant is available for purchase, but Spigen suggests that silver and gold options could be offered in the future.

One of the key selling points of the Lite Fit band is its compatibility with every watch in the Pixel Watch Series. Spigen emphasizes its “easy removing clip design” that allows the band to fit flush on any wrist. Additionally, the company describes the band as “simple and timeless” to complement any style or look.

The Lite Fit band is specifically engineered to fit the upcoming Google Pixel Watch (2022). However, it is expected that existing bands designed for previous models will also be compatible with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Spigen Lite Fit band is priced at $24.99 when purchased directly from the company. However, customers can find it for $10 cheaper on Amazon, and it may be available for immediate shipping in some regions. It’s worth noting that Google’s cheapest strap for the Pixel Watch starts at $49.99.

As we eagerly await the launch of the Pixel Watch, accessories like the Lite Fit band from Spigen provide a glimpse into the wearable device’s stylish and customizable potential.

