Ua tula'i mai popolega fa'alilolilo a'o fa'atau atu e le Kamupani le tomai e sipai ai talanoaga

In recent years, there has been a growing fear among individuals that their technology devices are listening to their conversations. While this concern has been largely dismissed as a myth, new evidence suggests that there may be some truth to it. According to a report by 404 Media, a media company is allegedly selling the ability to listen to people’s conversations and use the data for targeted advertising.

The report focuses on Cox Media Group (CMG) and their product called ‘Active Listening’. CMG claims that this technology can listen to consumers’ conversations through microphones embedded in various devices such as smartphones and smart TVs. Although it is unclear whether Active Listening is currently in use or if it even works, CMG describes it as a “marketing technique fit for the future”.

CMG also states that Active Listening allows advertisers to target their audience based on what they say in their daily conversations. They claim that this technology provides an unprecedented understanding of consumer behavior, which enables them to deliver personalized ads that make the target audience feel like the company is reading their minds.

The legality of Active Listening is questioned, and CMG addresses this concern on their website. They assert that it is legal for phones and devices to listen to users, citing the fine print of terms of use agreements that consumers often agree to when downloading or updating applications.

While information about Active Listening and how it works is limited, it is worth noting that major technology companies like Apple and Google have implemented indicators that inform users when their microphone is active. This is seen as a response to privacy concerns raised by individuals.

Furthermore, the report reveals CMG’s list of partners and publishers, which includes industry giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. This raises additional questions about the extent of data collection and privacy invasion that may be occurring.

As privacy concerns continue to grow, it is crucial for users to remain vigilant about how their personal information is being collected and used. The selling of technology that can allegedly spy on conversations only amplifies these concerns and highlights the need for stronger privacy regulations in the digital age.