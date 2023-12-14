Ua fa'ailoa mai e le Intel Core Ultra Processors fou mo komepiuta feavea'i

Intel has announced its latest line of CPUs, the Core Ultra processors, which offer improved power efficiency and performance. The new processors, part of Intel’s Meteor Lake lineup, utilize a new chiplet setup that splits tasks across different chiplets.

One of the standout chips in the lineup is the Core Ultra 7 165H, which boasts an 11 percent increase in multi-threading performance compared to competing processors from AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple. It also consumes 25 percent less power than the previous generation Core i7, and has up to 79 percent lower power consumption than AMD’s Ryzen 7.

All of Intel’s new CPUs will come equipped with a neural processing unit (NPU), which enables low-power AI acceleration and offloading of AI-powered tasks. This includes features like background blur, eye tracking, and picture framing. Intel claims that the integration of the NPU makes it more efficient to run AI models compared to its previous generation of chips.

While the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H processor won’t be available until 2024, other chips in the Meteor Lake lineup are launching now. These include the Core Ultra 7 165H, which features 16 cores and 22 threads, and the Core Ultra 5 processors.

Several laptop manufacturers have already adopted the new Core Ultra processors. MSI is launching the Prestige 16 AI Studio laptop, which comes with the high-end Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia’s 4070 laptop GPU. Asus is releasing the Zenbook 14 OLED laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip and Intel Arc graphics. Lenovo has also unveiled three new laptops equipped with the new processors, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the IdeaPad Pro 5i. Acer is joining the lineup with the Swift Go 14 and Predator Triton Neo 16 laptops.

Overall, the new Core Ultra processors from Intel promise improved performance and power efficiency for laptops, offering users a better computing experience.