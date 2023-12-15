A recent announcement by Huawei about the use of their new Kirin 5-nanometer chip in a laptop has sparked a debate about whether the company has achieved significant technological advancements or simply utilized old inventory. This is not the first time such a debate has arisen. Previously, when Huawei unveiled the Kirin 9000s chip for their Mate60 Pro phone, experts discovered that it was made by the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) using a process known as deep ultraviolet lithography.

The newly-launched Qingyun L540 laptop features the Kirin 9006C chip, which boasts an octa-core ARM central processing unit. However, it remains unclear whether this processor was manufactured in China or if it is a modified version of the Kirin 9000 chip made by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) three years ago.

The US government has expressed concerns about Huawei’s chip-making plans and has vowed to strengthen sanctions against the company. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated that the US would take the “strongest action possible” in response to the launch of Huawei’s Kirin 9000s chip. The Commerce Department has been actively investigating the matter.

Furthermore, the US is also scrutinizing three new artificial intelligence accelerator chips being developed by Nvidia Corp for China. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Kendler emphasized the US government’s concerns about Huawei’s technological capabilities and stated that export controls are playing a vital role in impeding China’s acquisition of advanced technology.

Some experts argue that the performance and yields of the Kirin 9000s chip may not meet market demands and that it is inferior to previous versions. It is believed that Huawei has already exhausted its supply of Kirin 9000 chips, which is why their latest smartphone, Mate50, did not feature this chip.

While debates continue to surface regarding Huawei’s technological advancements and inventory utilization, the company has not yet provided any comments about the manufacturing details of their Kirin 9006C chips.