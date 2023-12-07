Google Fa'aleleia Nest Cams i fafo ma Fa'aleleia le Aafiaga o Tagata Fa'aoga

Google has made significant updates to its outdoor Nest Cams in order to improve the quality and clarity of camera footage. This comes after users reported problems with the night vision feature following a recent firmware update. Google has recognized the importance of night vision for security cameras and video doorbells, and has taken steps to rectify the issue.

The firmware version 1.69, which was rolled out in September, negatively impacted the night vision performance of Google Nest Cam products. Users complained that the footage became blurry and grainy, hampering the ability to capture important details. In response to these concerns, Google has been working to resolve the issue.

In addition to fixing the night vision problem, Google has also been focusing on improving the overall user experience of its Nest cameras. The first-generation Nest Cam Outdoor is now being migrated to the Google Home app. While this migration may take some time, it will eventually allow users to manage the Nest Cam Outdoor through the app. This update not only consolidates all Google smart devices in one place for users, but also enhances the usability of the outdoor camera.

With the migration to the Google Home app, Nest Cam Outdoor users can now review videos, switch between different viewing modes, and easily access event timelines. These upgrades aim to improve the overall user experience for current Google Nest camera users and provide hope for more streamlined and effective security cameras in the future.

As Google continues to invest in their security camera products, it is clear that they are committed to addressing user concerns and improving the functionality and performance of their devices.