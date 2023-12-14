Auala e Totogi Uealesi mo Ta'avale Eletise: Ose Futuristic Reality

The state of Michigan has successfully completed the installation of the United States’ first wireless charging road for electric vehicles (EVs). Israeli startup Electreon, backed by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), has finished constructing the innovative EV charging road, as announced in a recent press release. While the road is not yet accessible to the public, the city plans to open it for public use after a testing phase.

Electreon intends to commence extensive testing of the inductive charging road in early 2024, utilizing a Ford E-Transit equipped with their proprietary receiver. This groundbreaking technology utilizes embedded copper coils within the pavement to create a magnetic field. The Electreon receiver then harnesses energy from this field, transferring it to the EV’s battery and motors.

Detroit Mayor, Mike Duggan, expressed his excitement, stating, “Today, thanks to Gov. Whitmer and our partners at Michigan Central and Electreon, we can add the nation’s first wireless charging public roadway to that list of innovations.” The completion of this quarter-mile stretch of wireless charging road, located in Detroit’s 14th Street, marks a pivotal moment for the city known for its rich automotive heritage.

The project’s aim is to evaluate the road’s charging efficiency and assess its potential for long-term public transportation use. The concept of wireless EV charging holds particular promise for vehicles serving repetitive routes, including buses, taxis, and freight vehicles. As technology advances, it is expected that wireless charging will also become available for passenger vehicles in the future.

While the completion of the wireless charging road is a significant milestone, debates continue surrounding its practicality and cost-effectiveness. Some argue that investing taxpayer money in expanding regular EV chargers may be a more affordable solution. Concerns have also been raised regarding road maintenance and overall efficiency.

However, Electreon remains confident in the potential of wireless EV charging. With 18 wireless charging projects already operational across Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Italy, and Israel, the future for wireless charging roads looks promising.

As technology continues to evolve, wireless charging roads have the potential to revolutionize the transportation industry, offering convenient and efficient charging infrastructure for electric vehicles worldwide.